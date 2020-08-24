Sheri Yarnell, age 59, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at her home in Chanute.
Sheri was born Feb. 20, 1961 to Donnie Yarnell and Carolyn (Collins) Wright in Chanute. She spent her early years on a farm near Bronson, before the family moved to a farm near Erie. Sheri attended school in Uniontown before moving and later graduated from Erie High School before becoming a homemaker.
Sheri spent her days reading and helping her friends in the garden. She also enjoyed spending time with her dogs. Family was everything to Sheri and she enjoyed spending time with them any chance that she got.
Sheri is survived by son, Ryan Wright and wife, Erin of Humboldt; daughter, Sara Wright and fiance, Johnathan Dotchin of Burwell, Cambridgeshire England; mother, Carolyn Wright of Iola; brother, Terry Yarnell and wife, Sheila of Iola; sister, Debbie Tavarez and husband, Larry Brown of Iola; beloved grandchildren, Tyler, Samantha, Savanna, and Alexzander Wright of Humboldt; many nieces and nephews; and numerous other family members and friends.
Friends may pay their respects from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday in The Chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola. Family may not be present.
Memorials in honor of Sheri are suggested to the Sheri Yarnell Memorial Fund and may be left with the funeral home. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.