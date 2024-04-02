Carolyn Wright

Carolyn Sue Wright 83, of Iola, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, March 30, 2024, surrounded by family.
Carolyn was born on May 9, 1940 in Stevenson, Washington, to Howard and Maxine Collins. They lived in Roseburg, Oregon, where she spent the first several years. She always had fond memories of playing beneath the huge pine trees by their home. The family moved to Parsons, Kansas, where she spent most of her early life.
Married life was spent on the farm, where she raised three children. Later in life, she traveled widely and earned a college degree at age 54, making the Dean’s List.
Carolyn was an avid painter, doing hundreds of oil and water color paintings that were loved by all that saw them. She sold many paintings and gave away more. She was a devoted letter writer. For many years, she ran a daycare for her great-grandchildren.
The two most important things to her were her faith and her family. A huge part of her enjoyment in life was watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren play sports.
Carolyn is survived by her son, Terry Yarnell (Sheila); daughter, Debbie Tavarez (Larry Brown); grandchildren, Tim and Lindsey Yarnell, Ryan Wright, Sara Wright (Johnathan), Kristie Tavarez, Summer Salzwedel (Michael), and Devin Brown (Becca); step-grandchildren, Kim Beecher and Kris Brown; great-grandchildren, David, Daniel and Analice Yarnell, Bethannie, Alex and Alissa Yarnell, Tyler, Samantha, Savanna, and Alex Wright, Ethan Tavarez (Shaylee), Taven Tavarez (Ryleigh), Aysha Houk, Jaxen Scheibmeir, Taylor Salzwedel (Gage), and Tayten Salzwedel; step-great-grandchildren, Dallyn Beecher (Brett), Caleb, Austin, and Novalie; four great-great-grandchildren; two step-great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Waynette Collins, wife of Howard Gene Collins; dear cousin, Vanita Fae Master; and numerous beloved nephews and nieces.
Carolyn was preceded in death by an infant sister, Shirley Jean Collins; beloved brother, Howard Gene Collins; cherished daughter, Sheri Yarnell; and treasured grandson T.J. Yarnell.
A graveside funeral service for Carolyn is planned for 2 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at Highland Cemetery in Iola. The family will meet friends prior to the service, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or Wings of Warriors, and left in the care of the funeral home. Condolences for the family can be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
