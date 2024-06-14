Sherryl Mae “Sherry” Culler, age 69, passed away June 7, 2024, at her home in Colony, Kansas.
Sherry was born Jan. 18, 1955, in Argentine, Kansas. She spent much of her childhood in Iola with her grandparents. On March 30, 1974, Sherry married her best friend, Roger Culler.
Sherry babysat for many children in the Iola area, worked at a couple local motels and the swimming pool, and coached softball. In 1995, Sherry and her husband moved to Colony and began working as foster parents. Sherry also worked as a custodian at Allen Community College for many years. Some of her favorite things were to go to bingo, go bowling, and work on her quilts. She liked to play co-ed softball in Iola.
Sherry was preceded in death by her mother, Carole Holcomb; her father, Ervin Mayhew; grandparents, John and Stella Folk; mother-in-law, Betty Culler; aunts, Charlene Shaughnessy and Susie Erhart; uncles, Tom Folk and James Folk.
Sherry is survived by her husband; children, Jonathan Culler of Colony, Marie McCullough of Neosho Falls, Ryan Culler, and Annamarie Culler; grandchildren, Travis Wilson, Skylar Slife, and Oliver Culler; and many other family and friends that will dearly miss her.
A Celebration of Life will be at 10 a.m., June 29 at Colony Christian Church. Memorials may be made to the Colony First Responders or the Colony Christian Church. Condolences may be left for the family at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement
Advertisement