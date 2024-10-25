Shirley Houk

Shirley Joan (Smith) Houk, age 88, of Olathe, formerly of Moran, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024.
Shirley was born March 17, 1936, in Bush City, Kan., to Eldon “Doc” and Helen (Canady) Smith. She attended schools in Bush City, graduating from Kincaid High School.
She attended the current Pittsburg State University before beginning a job with Iola State Bank.
On June 6, 1954, Shirley married Marion Houk in Moran. Five children were born to this union. Shirley was a homemaker, and also owned and operated Houk Insurance Agency in Moran and Iola.
In 1985, Shirley and Marion moved to Des Moines, Iowa, where she worked for Farmers Casualty Company Mutual Insurance, until retiring to Linn Valley, Kan., in 2000. In November of 2007, they moved to Olathe.
Shirley enjoyed spending time playing cards and bowling. She loved her family, and they liked to spend time together at the lake. After retiring, Shirley and Marion traveled extensively to many exciting places, like Tahiti and Europe. After Marion passed in 2008, Shirley continued to travel, going to Israel, Canada, and the Mediterranean with friends from Santa Marta.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 54 years; and sister, Maxine Merrell.
She is survived by five children, Kathy (Nolan) Singer, Stephen (Elle) Houk, Debra (Randy) Spencer, Alan (Sheila) Houk, and Glenn (Sharon) Houk; and multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life visitation will be Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Midpoint Baptist Church, in Moran. Lloyd Houk will deliver a eulogy at 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Moran Christian Church or Overland Park Baptist Temple, and left in the care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
