Shirley Lind went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Dec. 2, 2021, at 84 years of age. She passed at Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Ark., surrounded by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Shirley was a member of First United Methodist Church in Springdale, Ark.
Shirley was born in Kansas City, Mo., on June 20, 1937 to Georgia Mae (Pyles) Wilson and Louis M. Wilson.
At age 15 she moved to Moran, and later graduated from Moran Rural High School in the class of 1955. In June of 1955 she married Donald R. Lind. In 1956, the couple had their only child, Louis Ray Lind. The family called Coffeyville home for many years. Shirley and Don were divorced in 1982.
Shirley worked in the medical field for 38 years in the Coffeyville community. After her retirement in 2006 she moved to Lowell, Ark., to be near her family. Her favorite things to do were babysit her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, attend their many school and sports functions, and spend time with family and friends. In her younger years, Shirley was an avid bowler and toured the country competing in tournaments. More recently her hobbies included bible study, needlecraft, cooking, computer games and keeping up with friends on Facebook.
Shirley was preceded in death by both of her parents and her son, Louis. She is survived by her daughter-in-law Kim Smith; her grandson Jason Lind and wife Heather; granddaughter Kylie (Lind) Mountain and husband Ryan; grandson Colby Smith and wife Alexandra; three great-granddaughters, Allison Lind, Linden Mountain, Laurel Mountain; and three great-grandsons, Andrew Lind, Watson Smith, and Archer Smith.
Shirley requested that no memorial services be held. Gifts in her memory can be made to the Bread of Life mission at First United Methodist Church of Springdale.
