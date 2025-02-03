Shirley Peck

Shirley Ann Peck, age 70, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Humboldt, Kan. She was born to Clifford and Lois (Irene) Heisler on March 26, 1954, in Chanute.
She married Jeff Peck on Jan. 31, 1976 in Iola. They resided in Crystal Lake, Iowa. He survives, as do her children Travis Peck and wife Sabrina of Chinook, Mont., Angela Crawford and husband Cade of Klamath River, Calif., Crystal Alicea and husband Chris of Shawnee, and Tristan Peck and wife Emma of Shawnee.
She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kohlie Crawford.
Services are at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, with visitation beginning at 9 a.m.