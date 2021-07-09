Stephen Dillow

Stephen Drew Dillow, age 48, won his battle with cancer on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Waverly, surrounded by his family.
Stephen was born Aug. 13, 1972, to Howard and Cheryl (Johnson) Dillow in Joliet, Ill. Stephen graduated with the class of 1990 from Iola High School. After graduating, Stephen served as a firefighter in Iola, before attending the police academy. After graduating from the police academy, he then served as an officer and operated the K-9 Unit for the police department in Yates Center.
Stephen will be remembered for his strength. He could be found supporting family members and making sure they were cared for. He lived for his family and friends, and his beloved cat, Sister Sue.
Stephen is preceded in death by brother, Michael Dillow; and grandparents, Perry and Mildred Dillow, and Bill and Velma Morgan.
Stephen is survived by children, Megan Ermel and husband, Chase, and Gavin Dillow; parents, Howard Dillow and fiance, Denise Byrd, and Cheryl Dillow and fiance, Ron Drown; brother, Brian Dillow; grandchildren, Tinley, Creed, Crue and Tally; nieces and nephew, Logan, Gracie and Morgan Dillow; and numerous family members and friends.
Services to honor the life of Stephen are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13 at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery, Iola. Family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. in The Venue at the funeral home on Monday, July 12, the night prior to the service.
Memorials in honor of Stephen are suggested to Biker’s Against Child Abuse (B.A.C.A.) and may be left with the funeral home or mailed to 1883 U.S. Highway 54, Iola, Kansas 66749.
Advertisement