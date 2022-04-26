Brian Christopher Dillow, 46, of Kansas City, Mo., passed away Friday April 22, 2022, at University Health Hospital, Kansas City. Brian was born Jan. 9, 1976, in Joliet, Ill., to Howard Dillow and Cheryl (Johnson) Dillow. Brian was an enrolled citizen of the Cherokee Nation in Oklahoma.
Brian and Lacy Thomas were married Sept. 22, 2001, in Iola. They had three children, Logan, Gracie, and Morgan. They all survive him in Humboldt.
He was Humboldt’s police chief for 10 years.
Brian was preceded in death by brothers, Michael Dillow and Stephen Dillow; grandparents, Perry and Mildred Dillow, and William L. and Velma Morgan.
Additional survivors are his parents, Howard Dillow, Iola, and Cheryl Dillow, Kansas City, Mo.
Visitation is from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery, Iola.
Memorials are suggested to the Brian Dillow Children’s Education Fund, and may be left with the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com
Advertisement