Steve Scott

Steve Ryan Scott, 55, Iola, passed away peacefully on Sept. 16, 2022, in Glendale, Calif.
Steve was born in Iola on Dec. 27, 1966, to Robert and Verla (Willis) Scott. He grew up in Iola, graduating from Iola High School in 1985.
Steve married Melissa Jane (Callaway) Scott in 1991. They had two daughters, Kelci Lynn Scott and Katie Anne Scott. Steve was a successful insurance salesman for Farm Bureau, and his career took their family from Iola to Miami County. Together, Steve and Melissa opened Missie’s Discount Liquors in Shawnee before they divorced.
He is survived by his daughters, his mother and his siblings, Cindy Brant, Carol Worthington, Janet Dreher and Alan Scott. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Scott.
He is to be cremated, and will be put to rest at Gas City Cemetery at a later date.
For those who wish to express their sympathy, please remember making a donation to the American Kidney Fund in Steve’s name.
