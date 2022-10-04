Steven LaRue

Steven Joe LaRue, age 72, of Bronson, died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at KU Medical Center, Kansas City, Kan.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 o’clock Wednesday evening at the Carriage House, 310 S. Main St., Fort Scott.
Funeral services are at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at Cheney Witt Chapel, 201 S. Main St., Fort Scott. Burial will follow at the Bronson Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Steve LaRue Memorial Fund and may be left in care of the Cheney Witt Chapel, P.O. Box 347, 201 S. Main St., Fort Scott, KS 66701.
Remembrances may be submitted to the online guestbook at cheneywitt.com.
