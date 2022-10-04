 | Tue, Oct 04, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Steven LaRue

Oct. 1, 2022

Obituaries

October 4, 2022 - 5:10 PM

Steven Joe LaRue, age 72, of Bronson, died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at KU Medical Center, Kansas City, Kan.

Visitation is from 6 to 8 o’clock Wednesday evening at the Carriage House, 310 S. Main St., Fort Scott. 

Funeral services are at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at Cheney Witt Chapel, 201 S. Main St., Fort Scott. Burial will follow at the Bronson Cemetery. 

Memorials are suggested to the Steve LaRue Memorial Fund and may be left in care of the Cheney Witt Chapel, P.O. Box 347, 201 S. Main St., Fort Scott, KS 66701. 

Remembrances may be submitted to the online guestbook at cheneywitt.com.

Advertisement

Related
February 26, 2015
May 9, 2013
January 24, 2012
October 26, 2010
Most Popular