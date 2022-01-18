Stewart Trester

Stewart Scott Trester, 61, Iola, died Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at KC Hospice House, Kansas City, Mo.
Stewart was born Oct. 8. 1960, in Iola, to John W. Trester and Verba L. (Wilson) Trester.
Stewart was preceded in death by his parents, and is survived by numerous relatives and friends.
No services are planned at this time. Inurnment will be in Highland Cemetery, Iola.
Memorials are suggested to the Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF), and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola, KS,
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement