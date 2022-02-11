Susan Owens

Susan K. Owens, age 60, of Humboldt, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at her home surrounded by family.
Susan was born Jan. 31, 1962, in Iola, to Cecil and Freda (Fretz) St.Clair. She graduated from Iola High School before furthering her education at Allen Community College in Iola. On June 27, 1981, Susan married Rick Owens at Grace Lutheran Church in Iola. Their union was blessed with two children. Susan worked the majority of her career as the secretary in the guidance counselor’s office at Iola High School, USD 257.
Susan found great joy in giving. Her selfless demeanor led her to collecting gifts throughout the years to be able to give them and spread happiness whenever she could. She touched the lives of many people within her 60 years before taking her walk with Jesus and left an impact that will last a lifetime. Susan was very strong in her faith and devoted her life to building a great foundation for her family over the years. She will be greatly missed for her sweet smile, compassionate heart, and warrior spirit.
Susan is preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Freda St.Clair; siblings, Judy Grittman, DeAnn Huhn, and Kenneth St.Clair; and in-laws, Bill and Charlotte Owens.
Susan is survived by her husband of the home, Rick Owens; son, Craig Owens of Fall River; daughter, Heather Owens of Iola; brother, Stephen St.Clair of Topeka; and a large extended family and friends.
A funeral service to honor the life of Susan will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, at Grace Lutheran Church in Iola. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery in Iola. Family will greet friends from 1 to 2 o’clock, prior to the service at the church.
Memorials are suggested to Grace Lutheran Church or Wings of Warriors and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola, KS 66749. Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
