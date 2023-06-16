Sylvia York

Sylvia Ann York died Thursday, June 8, 2023. She was born on July 26, 1939 on a farm northeast of Humboldt to Frank W. and Mary (Kipp) Heiman. She attended St. Joseph’s Church and parochial school in Humboldt, Sacred Heart Convent School in Wichita, and graduated from Humboldt High School in 1957.
Sylvia attended junior college in Chanute, then married Bud Cox in November 1958. Sylvia and Bud later divorced. On Dec. 29, 1972, she married Paul York of Humboldt and worked at Pinecrest Nursing Home for 30 years. Paul preceded her in death on Dec. 20, 2002.
Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers Kenny and Bill, two sisters Betty and Marie, also by a brother-in-law, two sisters in law, and two nephews.
Sylvia is survived by her brothers Bob Heiman of Humboldt, Dan and Shirley of Oconto, Wisc., and Charles of Chanute.
Rosary will be recited on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Humboldt with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10. Burial will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery in Humboldt following the Mass. Memorials have been suggested to the Humboldt Food Pantry or the Humboldt Ministerial Alliance and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com. Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, Kansas 66720.
Advertisement
Advertisement