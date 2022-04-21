Tammy Parker

Tammy Jo Stokes Romine Parker, 58, died Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Heritage Health Care in Chanute.
Tammy was born July 6, 1963, to Charles Wilford and Belva Joyce (Appling) Stokes in Iola. She married Michael Romine in 1987. Their union was blessed with one child, Chloe. They later divorced. She married Darrell Parker in 2005. Their union was blessed with one child, Charlie. They later divorced.
Tammy is preceded in death by her mother, Joyce Stokes; and sister, Lisa Stokes.
Tammy is survived by her children, Chloe Romine (Larry) and Charlie Parker; father, Charles Stokes; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild and numerous other family members.
A celebration of life service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola. Cremation will take place following the service. Family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in The Venue at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association and may be left with the funeral home at 1883 U.S. 54, Iola, KS 66749. Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement