Tavon Tyree Blazek-Hill, 24, of Gaston, S.C., died Tuesday, June 14, 2022, near Lexington, S.C., from injuries sustained in a vehicular accident. Tavon was born March 31, 1998, in Dodge City, to Ai-Jalon Hill and Teresa Blazek.
Tavon graduated in 2017 from Iola High School. He was active in sports, participating in football, track, and wrestling. Tavon was a four-year varsity letterman and a state qualifier in wrestling. He also excelled in band, playing trombone, tuba and percussion.
Tavon loved music, dancing, fishing, and spending time with his family. He enjoyed working on his car and stereo. He and his skateboard were inseparable. One of Tavon’s goals was to travel the world and he had just begun the journey by moving to South Carolina.
Tavon was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ernest Paul Blazek and Carol Jeanie Blazek.
Tavon is survived by his mother, Teresa Blazek, Iola; father, Ai-Jalon Hill, Liberal; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Ross, Liberal; two sisters, Keisha Blazek, Iola, and Aaliyah Blazek, Dallas; and several other relatives and friends.
A celebration of Tavon’s life will be announced later.
Memorials are suggested to the Tavon Blazek-Hill Memorial Fund, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
