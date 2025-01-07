Ted W. Lucas of Payson, Ariz. (formerly of Sylvia and Iola, Kansas) passed away Monday, Dec. 2 at the age of 81.
Ted was president of Emprise Bank prior to his move to Arizona.
He was also an Eagle Scout and Air Force Reserve.
He joins his parents Paul and Betty Lucas and his wife Vicky in heaven, as well as every dog he has ever loved.
He is survived by his beloved partner Pat Jackson of Payson, and daughter Cindy McClure of Bothell, Wa., and siblings Myrna Delker, Paula Reimer, and Rick Lucas.
He will be remembered for his quick wit, gentle heart, love of family and adventurous spirit. He is deeply missed.
