Theodore C. Minor, 75, of Yates Center, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at St. Francis hospital in Wichita.
Ted was born on April 20, 1946, in Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., to Theodore F. Minor and Gloria H. (Wagner) Minor. Both parents and a brother, Randy, proceeded him in death.
In 1972, Ted married Sharon Russell in Yates Center. She survives, as do son Kelley and wife Callie of Neosho Falls; brother Jon and wife Pam of Yates Center; grandsons Tyler of Nevada, Mo., and Rydlee of Neosho Falls; and nephew Thealvin of Iola.
Ted graduated from Iola High School in 1966 and spent four years with the U.S. Navy from 1967 to 1971, stationed on the USS aircraft carrier Ticonderoga. He attended Allen County Community College where he received an associates degree in 1973.
Ted was a truck driver and was the animal control officer for Yates Center police department most of his life.
He was also an avid collector of military items, knives and Civil War memorabilia.
Ted was a fan of area youth baseball and enjoyed listening to the Iola Municipal Band play at the courthouse bandstand.
Funeral services are at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 12, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Hwy, Iola. Burial with military honors will follow at Highland Cemetery, Iola. Memorial contributions in Ted’s honor may be made to ACARF and left in care of the funeral home.
