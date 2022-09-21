On Aug. 13, 2022, our beautiful Teresa Ann Beckett went home to be with Jesus. Her husband, Randi, and her two daughters were there to hold her hand as she left her earthly vessel. She passed at Banner Hospital in Phoenix, Ariz.
Teresa was born Nov. 16, 1955, in Marion, and graduated from Marion High School.
Teresa was a hard worker and was diligent at everything she did, from studying cosmetology and becoming a hairdresser to doing clerical work. She especially loved being a homemaker for her family.
She enjoyed cooking and baking, tending to her flowers, keeping her home beautiful and spending time with her family and friends. As well as camping and relaxing by the lake.
In the last nine years, she enjoyed riding along with Randi, an over-the-road truck driver.
Teresa unselfishly chose to be an organ donor and donated her body to science. She will help so many.
Survivors include husband Randi Beckett Jr., Sun City, Ariz.; daughters Briana Curry (Brett), Iola, and Jessica Michael (Jared) Pittsburg; son Shane Turk, Kansas City, Kan.; stepchildren Shandra Beckett, Topeka, and Zachary Beckett (Megan), Wamego; grandchildren Jenna, Reese and Kashyn Curry, Bristol, Jake and Gage Michael and Elijah and Holden Beckett; and brothers, sisters-in-laws, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; and her dog, Angel.
She is preceded in death by her late husband, Danny Parrish, and several beloved family members now reunited with her in heaven.
Though she endured a lot, Teresa remained steadfast with her faith. We know she is now in heaven, pain free. We find comfort knowing she is graced with a new strong, heavenly vessel with beautiful wings.
Teresa is incredibly missed and is loved beyond measure. We pray for her eternal peace.
A Celebration of Life service will be at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, 1368 Xylan Rd., Piqua, on Oct 8. Rosary will begin at 9:30 a.m. with a service to follow at 10.
The Teresa Beckett Memorial is set up in her honor. Memorials or notes of remembrance may be left at the church service or sent to Jessica Michael, c/o Teresa Beckett Memorial, P.O. Box 352, Pittsburg, KS 66762.
