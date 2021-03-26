Terry Combs

Terry Jo Combs, 64, of Iola, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021, at the Moran Manor in Moran.
Terry Jo was born July 21, 1956, in Emporia, the daughter of Roland Dwight and Ina June (Hunter) Combs. She grew up in Aliceville, and graduated from LeRoy High School. She was employed at IMP Boats in Iola and later at American Metals.
She enjoyed time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. Terry was a horse lover and collected anything from pictures and keychains to clothes with horses on them.
She was preceded in death by her father, Dwight Combs; and two sisters, Kimberly Wallace and Vicky Stout.
She is survived by her daughter, Shawnie Stripling of Iola; four grandchildren, Lincoln, Jaydie, Nora, and Dwight; her mother, Ina Combs of Aliceville; a sister, Sandra Combs of Waverly; along with many other relatives and friends.
Graveside services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021, at St. John’s Cemetery, Aliceville.
There will be a come-and-go visitation from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday at Jones Funeral Home in Burlington.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope Unlimited, 406 N. Buckeye St., Iola, Kansas 66749, or sent in care of Jones Funeral Home, PO Box 277, Burlington, KS 66839.