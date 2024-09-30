Terry Coover

Terry D. Coover, age 79, of Garnett, passed away on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, at Richmond Healthcare in Richmond, Kansas.
He was born on Jan. 24, 1945, to Forrest and Lorene (Johnson) Coover in Winfield, Kansas.
Terry was preceded in death by his son, Paul Coover.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Coover; two sons, Brian of Topeka, and Jason of Weatherford, Texas; and sister, Margene Pressler of Florida.
A Celebration of Life will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service Chapel in Garnett.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project and can be left in the care of the funeral home.
