Terry Cox

Aug. 14, 1939-Aug. 1, 2024

Terry Joe Cox, age 84, of Reeds, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Joplin, Missouri.

Terry was born on Aug. 14, 1939, to Joel Frank and Selma (Harzman) Cox in Alva, Oklahoma. He grew up in the Richmond, Kansas, area.

Terry was preceded in death by a brother, Rodney Dale Cox, and wives, Betty Heckman and Alberta Kay Cox. He is survived by his children, Rodney, Kim, Angel, and Matt; and siblings, Larry Cox and Beverly Long.

Visitation is at 1 p.m. Friday followed by the service at 2 p.m., at Richmond Methodist Church. Burial is at Highland Cemetery in Ottawa. 

