Terry Drybread

Terry Lee Drybread, age 77, passed away Friday, March 8, 2024, at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.
Terry was born Sept. 10, 1946, in Garnett, to Tommy and Ima Gene (Christenson) Drybread. He attended school in Moran, graduating from Moran High School. Growing up, he was quite ornery and liked to drag race, always carrying a couple extra transmissions in case the need would arise.
In 1965, Terry was married to Connie Jackman, and was blessed with two children. They made their family home in rural Allen County. He spent his time farming, working in the oil field and for the rural water district. Terry enjoyed fishing and spending time with family, often combining those loves together. He was often found helping his friends and neighbors whenever they needed it, and he was blessed with the “gift of gab.”
Terry is preceded in death by his wife, Connie; both parents; grandparents, Thomas and Emma Drybread; and brothers, Gene and Charles Drybread.
He is survived by brother, Darrell Drybread; son, Shane Drybread and wife, Rita; daughter, Jennifer Drybread and husband, Jim; grandchildren, Kayla, Hannah, and Erin Drybread; and stepgrandchildren, Brooke Shannon and Aubrie Ransom.
A funeral service for Terry is planned for 10 a.m., Thursday, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., the night prior, at The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola.
Memorial contributions may be made to LaHarpe Willis Ross VFW Post 6324 and left in the care of the funeral home. Condolences for the family can be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
