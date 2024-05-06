It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Thomas Kent, age 45, of Denham Springs, La., on Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Lottie, La., surrounded by his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him.
Thomas will always be remembered for his vibrant personality and diverse interests. He found joy working with wood as a skilled carpenter, a master of his craft. He loved creating beautiful pieces that reflected his precision and attention to detail. He also had a passion for his truck, his tools, and was an avid outdoorsman who cherished time spent on his boat with a fishing rod in hand.
He is survived by his two daughters, Alexis Smith and Aysha Smith of Port Allen; his mother, Teresa Kent of Iola; brothers, Steve Kent of Belle Rose, David Kent of Lottie, Matthew Kent (Heather) of Lottie, John Paul Kent of Stockton, Kan., and Michael Kent of Lottie; his sisters, Julie K. Artigue (Karl) of Krotz Springs, Elise K. Shelley (Kevin) of Chester, South Carolina, Amanda K. Ford (Patrick) of Woodville, Miss., and Candace Kent of Iola; and mother of his children, Jerrica O’Lano of Denham Springs, La. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Oredas D. Kent Jr.; paternal grandparents, Oredas D. Kent Sr. and Anna Mae Kent; maternal grandparents, Glenn Haag and Francais Green; and nephew, Jonathon Kent.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any charity that supports cancer research or any group that supports the local preservation of lakes and rivers.
A Mass of Christian Burial was Friday, May 3, at St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church in Krotz Springs, La., with the Rev. Father Henry Paul Antony, HGN officiating. Inurnment followed at Cottonwood Cemetery in Lottie, La.
Advertisement
Advertisement