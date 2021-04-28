Thomas Saxton

Thomas Marvin Saxton, Jr., age 69, of Iola, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021. He was born June 16, 1951, in Iola, to Thomas Marvin Saxton, Sr. and Dorothy (Johnson) Saxton.
Tom graduated in 1969 from Iola High School. He also graduated from Allen County Community College, and in 1977 from Pittsburg State University.
Tom was a court services officer for three years from 1986 to 1989, before he was appointed district magistrate judge for the Thirty-First Judicial District. After 27 years as judge, Tom retired in 2016. Tom also served as Iola Municipal Court Judge from 1991 to 2016. Tom was past president of the Kansas District Magistrate Judges Association and was a recipient of its Outstanding Magistrate Judge Award. He was a longtime member of the Supreme Court Task Force on Permanency Planning for Juveniles and of the Thirty-First Judicial District Community Corrections/Juvenile Corrections Advisory Board. He was also a member of the 31st Judicial District CASA.
Tom and Mary Louise Isaac were married on May 13, 1994, in Iola.
Tom enjoyed going to his lake house and boating. He liked to visit with friends. Tom was an animal lover. He said his proudest moments were serving in the court and overseeing adoptions. He oversaw hundreds of adoptions.
Tom was preceded in death by his wife and his father.
Tom is survived by his mother of Iola; sons, Rick (Wendy) Burton, Humboldt, Mark Burton, Iola, Paul (Linette) Burton, Colony; daughter, Ginger Burton, Iola; sister, Cathy Cline, Iola; brother, Don (Julie) Saxton, Broken Arrow, Okla.; eight grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; fiancé, Melinda Smoot, Iola; and numerous other relatives and friends.
A Rosary followed by a visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 2, 2021, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, Kansas. A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 3, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 514 Central Street, Humboldt, Kansas. Burial will follow in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, Gas.
Memorials are suggested to Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF), and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.