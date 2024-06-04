Charles Austin (Tillie) Tilman, Jr., age 92, of Humboldt, died Sunday, June 2, 2024, at Medicalodges of Iola.
He was born July 22, 1931, to Charles Austin Tilman, Sr. and Enos J. (Moody) Divelbliss.
He married Kathryn Morgan on Sept. 23, 1951, in Iola. She preceded him in death.
Surviviors include a daughter, Rita Jane Hill, Lenoir City, Tennessee; sons, Chuck Tilman, Ottawa, Jeff Tilman, Humboldt.
A visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Humboldt United Methodist Church. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Humboldt United Methodist Church. Burial with Masonic graveside honors will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery, Humboldt.
