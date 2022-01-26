Jim Tarter, age 74 of Iola, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital on the Plaza in Kansas City. Jim was the oldest of six children, born in Fredonia on May 29, 1947. Jim graduated from Yates Center High School in 1966. He was stationed in Germany for three years with the U.S. Army in 1969. Jim was employed at Haldex Brake in Iola, where he was a shipping and receiving supervisor for 36 years until Haldex closed in 2010. He then worked at PrairieLand, a John Deere dealership in Iola, for 10 years where he got to test out all the fun equipment when he delivered it to the customer.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Enos Van and Edna Lavonne Tarter; a sister, Shirley Shultz, Wichita; a grandson, Bryson Byerley of Pleasanton; and the mother of his children, Betty Tarter.
Jim attended Covenant of Faith in Iola, where his relationship with God and family was closest to his heart.
He is survived by his wife Joyce of the home, where they recently celebrated 40 years of marriage. Other survivors include siblings, Billy Tarter and Barbara Williams, both of Lawrence, Larry Tarter, Wichita, and Debbie and Larry Brutchin, Iola; children Jason and Jennifer Tarter of Gas, Misty and Bill Fleming, Iola, Wendy and Teague Byerley, Pleasanton, Ronnie and Janell Yelm, Iola, and Kim and Chris Clay, Deerfield, Mo. He has 11 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.