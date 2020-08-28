Timothy Weldin

Timothy “Tim” Earl Weldin, age 60, of Colony, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Allen County Hospital, Iola.
He was born August 31, 1959, in Iola, the son of Floyd and Katherine (Gilliland) Weldin. He graduated from Crest High School, Colony.
Tim was someone that lived by the saying: “If it’s worth doing, it’s worth doing right.” He always gave it his best, no matter what he was doing. And usually, his best was exceptional. In his youth he was an ornery but smart young man that enjoyed learning from his dad and grandpa. Early on it was evident he could fix things. When he was in high school, he took two cars and combined them into one. He built the engine, got everything working, even painted it. Some of you probably remember the blue 19966’ 7-liter Galaxy. That car was the beginning of a lifelong passion for fixing things. Tim was an incredible source of knowledge for hobby mechanics, businesses and large companies all across the United States. There was not much that he couldn’t fix.
Tim was also a competitive athlete who played baseball, basketball, football and ran track. In high school he set high jump and long jump records. His long jump record of 21’ ¾” still stands today at Crest, 43 years later.
He loved the outdoors, his hunting dogs, fishing, mining for gold and anything that went fast. More than anything he loved his family. He was glad to be back home with old friends and seeing his siblings, as well as playing with his grandkids and to be getting home cooked meals again from mom.
Everyone agrees he’s gone too soon. There was so much more to learn from this man, so much more love to share and memories to make. We pray that there’s a Mustang to fix in heaven, so he has something to keep him busy until we get there.
He was preceded in death by his father, Floyd Weldin; two infant twin daughters, Alishia Marie and Amy Lynn Weldin; and one son, Matthew Weldin.
Tim is survived by his three children, Angela Ingram of Bolivar, Missouri, Kevin Weldin and wife Crystal of Wichita; Alyssa Keenan and fiancé Devan Roberts of Boise, Idaho; nine grandchildren, Jacob, Adam, Ruby, Autumn, Dallas, Morgan, Maddox, Wyatt, and Oliver; four siblings, Terry Weldin and wife Wanda of Burlington; Merriul Thomas and husband Mike of McCook, Nebraska, Cindy Williams and husband Danny of Iola, Mike Weldin and wife Sandy of Colony; mother, Katherine Weldin of Colony; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., on Monday, August 31, 2020, at the Feuerborn Family Funeral Service Chapel, Iola, with burial following in the Colony Cemetery. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at the Colony Community Building on Sunday evening from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Timothy Weldin Memorial Fund.
You may send your condolences to the family at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.