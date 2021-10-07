Trena McKinsey

Trena Lee McKinsey, 52, Thayer, died Sept. 28, 2021, at her home. Trena was born Dec. 26, 1968, in Iola to Lawrence B. (Bill) Goodell and Phyllis (Weldin) Goodell. She married Scott McKinsey on Nov. 4, 2010, in Miami, Okla.
He survives, as do her parents, Bill and Phyllis Goodell, Colony, and a son, Martin Hebeler (Ashley).
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at the chapel at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Colony Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Colony First Responders