Tina Craft

Tina M. Craft, formerly of Iola, passed away on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Fargo, N.D.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Helen L. Goodner, Raymond Goodner and Charles E. Bruce.
Survivors include her son, Lyle Sherwood Jr.; three grandchildren; her brothers, Robert Bruce (Frankie), Thomas Bruce; sister Barbara Berry (Jimmy); nephews Jonathan Martin, Raymond Branstetter (Shay); nieces Ciara Kuron, Judith Branstetter, Cellia Branstetter and Hannah Bruce.
Her family is having a celebration of life from 5 to 7 pm. Friday at The Foundry, 228 S. Kentucky St. All are welcome as we say our goodbyes.
Any memorials may be left at The Foundry with family or made to ACARF or the Kansas Special Olympics.
