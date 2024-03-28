Tom Cellers Jr., age 69, passed away peacefully March 21, 2024, at his home in Hot Springs, Ark., surrounded by his loved ones.
He was born Jan. 28, 1955, in Iola, Kan., to Tom and Ethel Cellers.
He grew up in Iola, graduating from Iola High School in 1973.
He attended the University of Kansas briefly before starting C&G Concrete Construction in Iola with his friend and co-worker, Joe Garrison.
He married Dr. Diane Bodemann and they moved their family to Oklahoma and subsequently Arkansas before settling in Hot Springs in 1989.
He enjoyed fishing, horseshoes, bonfires at the dock and old cars. He was a fan of the Chiefs and Razorbacks. He was devoted to his family, neighbors and many friends throughout the years.
He was preceded in death by brother, Randy, and his father, Tom Cellers Sr.
He is survived by his mother, Ethel; wife, Dr. Diane Bodemann; sister, Sharyl Zajic; children Scott Cellers (Tonya), Jackson Cellers, Gretchen Cellers and Stephanie Hall (Grant); grandchildren, Apolline, Milou, Everett and Ellie; niece Nicole Hines, and special loved one, Matthias Beinlich (Ines) and their family.
He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.
Services were Monday in Hot Springs. Condolences may left at www.caruth-hale.com
Advertisement
Advertisement