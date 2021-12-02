Tom Talkington

Thomas Lyle Talkington, age 59, of Lake Lotawana, Mo., died Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 after a brief illness. He was born Jan. 4, 1962, the son of Robert and Donna Talkington.
He was raised in Iola, graduating from Iola High School in 1980 and then attending Kansas University where he received a degree in chemical engineering. While at KU he was a Summerfield Scholar, a member of Mortar Board, Omicron Delta Kappa, Owl Society, and was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity, where he made lifelong friends.
In 1994, he married Sherlyn Shaw. They had two children, Jack and Camille. They later divorced. While in Kansas City, Tom and his family had the opportunity to meet his birth mother, Nancy Marcy, and she has became a special part of their lives.
Tom was always the happiest when he was surrounded by family and friends. He was an avid Jayhawks and Chiefs fan and loved hosting elaborate tailgates, especially when his dad could attend. He had a fierce competitive streak, enjoying family game nights. He was a proud champion of many Trivial Pursuit and Risk games.
Tom’s children were his pride and joy, and he delighted in being “that dad,” cracking jokes, quoting movies, and breaking into song. His star burned bright and we are thankful for the time it shined upon us.
He is survived by his children, Jack and Camille Talkington of Prairie Village; siblings Jill (Dave) McCaskill of Cypress, Texas, Jacki (Robert) Chase of Lawrence, Jim (Staci) Talkington of Iola, Lisa (John) Dreasher of Oviedo, Fla.; nine nieces and nephews and friend Sheena Hite. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Donna Talkington.
Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 3 at 9 a.m., followed by the funeral at 10 a.m., at Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Memorial Gardens, 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. Graveside internment will be at 3 p.m. at Highland Cemetery, Iola.
Memorials may be made to two12sycamore.org.
