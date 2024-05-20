Towanda Belosic

Towanda Louise (Morris) Belosic, age 52, passed away at St. Luke’s East in Lee’s Summit, Mo., on May 18, 2024.
Towanda was born on March 7, 1972, in Iola, to Bobbie Ray Morris, Sr., and Carolyn Lucille (Cramer) Morris. As a child, she loved going camping with her family, and had dreams of having her own family one day.
Towanda graduated from Humboldt High School with the class of 1990. Shortly after high school, she became a certified nurse’s aide, and worked in nursing homes in the surrounding area. In the mid-90’s, Towanda chose to become a full-time childcare worker for family and friends.
Towanda met the love of her life, Jonathan Belosic, on January 27, 2000, and they later married on July 4, 2001. Throughout their marriage, she and Jonathan made their extended family a more close-knit family. This included adopting Jonathan’s nephew.
Towanda liked to draw. She liked to play volleyball, and go cruising with friends. She specifically liked to go look at the river. Towanda loved her family and friends, and enjoyed large family get-togethers. Towanda was extremely proud to be a military wife. She was affectionately called “Mama” by many of her friends, and even though she was one of the younger siblings in her family, she was the mama bear.
Towanda was preceded in death by both her parents; brother, Bobbie Ray Morris, Jr.; two nieces, Jennifer and Alli; four grandparents; four aunts; and four uncles.
Towanda is survived by her beloved husband; cherished pitbull, Blue; siblings, Ann (Michael) Kidwell, Tammie (Joe) Creviston, Tom (Lindsy) Morris, and Tony (Candice) Morris; 15 nieces and nephews; 17 great-nieces and great-nephews; and many aunts, uncles, and good friends.
A memorial service is planned for 2 p.m. Friday, May 31, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, Kansas. Memorial contributions can be made to Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF) and the American Diabetes Association, and left in the care of the funeral home. Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
