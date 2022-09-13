Tracy Lee Blazek, 50, Iola, died Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Iola.
Tracy was born Dec. 23, 1971, in Great Bend, to Ernest P. Blazek and Carol J. (Kennedy) Blazek.
Tracy is survived by son, Colton Blazek, Dodge City; sister, Teresa Blazek, Iola; brother, Lant Blazek, Emporia; and friend, Kirk Bain, Iola, Kansas.
A visitation will be from 6to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola.
Memorials are suggested to the Tracy Blazek Memorial Fund, and may be left with the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
