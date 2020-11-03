Tracy Rowe, 58, died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. He was born in Joplin, Mo. on Oct. 29, 1962, to Barry and Nancy (Downey) Rowe.
Tracy is preceded in death by his mother, Nancy (Downey) Rowe, and brother, Alan Rowe. He is survived by his wife, Kristi; daughter, Casey of Girard; sons, Bryce of Wichita, Ty of Webb City, and Cody of Lawrence.
He is also survived by his father, Barry Rowe of Baxter Springs; two sisters, Melanie Stuckey and Mitzi Farran; and brother, Mike Rowe.
Visitation will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Park Hill Nazarene in Galena. Services are at 10 a.m. Friday at Pittsburg Nazarene Church.