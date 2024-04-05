Tricia Snow

On March 22, 2024, Patricia “Tricia” Ann Snow (Cummings) passed away at the age of 52. She was surrounded by family.
Patricia was born in Chanute on Aug. 19, 1971, to Lorinda Zornes.
She was a loving and caring person who loved all her kids and grandchildren plus more.
She was preceded in death by mother, Lorinda Zornes; sister, Daisy Cummings; grandmother, Daisy Trester (Pops); Aunt Betty Puckett (AC); and two grandsons.
She is survived by three loving daughters, Lottie Cummings, Tonya Spradley, and Vanetta Hill; 15 grandchildren; one niece; and two nephews.
Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at the North Community Building, 505 N. Buckeye St., Iola.
Advertisement
Advertisement