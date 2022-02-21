Van Davidson

Van Loren Davidson, of Willis, Texas, passed away Jan. 25, 2022, following a brief illness at the age of 70. He was born Oct. 23, 1951, in Chanute, to parents Nelson and Marguerite (Cantrell) Davidson. He grew up in Iola, until his move to Texas after college.
Van was married to Carol Walton Davidson from 2004 until her death in 2014. He is survived by a brother, Ned Davidson (Bertie), sisters Sheryl (Davidson) Thompson and Sandra (Davidson) Scott. Also surviving are stepsons Lance Walton and Chad Walton (and his family), and stepgrandson Tylor Walton, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Van was predeceased by sister Janet Davidson and nephew Joel Huskey.
Upon graduation from Iola High School, Van attended Allen County Community College, and received a degree from Pittsburg State University. Following high school, Van enlisted in the Army National Guard of Kansas, receiving an Honorable Discharge after his six years of service.
In Houston, Van went to work for Georgia Pacific Corporation, then Perfection Building Materials and ABC Supply Co. Inc., for over 30 years, retiring as managing partner in 2014.
A service was held previously in Texas, and inurnment will take place at Lawrence Chapel Cemetery in Thrall, Texas.
