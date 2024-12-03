Vaughn Walker

Vaughn Ray Walker, age 67, of Iola, Kan., passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, at his home. Vaughn was born Dec. 4, 1956, in Nampa, Idaho, to Benjamin C. Walker and Jeanette (Burgess) Walker.
Vaughn graduated in 1975 from Marmaton Valley High School, Moran. He served in the U.S. Army. Vaughn and Kay were married Oct. 28, 1997, in Gas, Kan.
Vaughn was preceded in death by his brothers, Richard Stanley, Donald Stanley, and Kermit Walker; and stepson, Scott Whitney.
Vaughn is survived by his wife, Kay; stepson, Tad (Angie) Whitney, Gas; twin brother, John (Angie) Walker, Colony, and brother, Nicholas Walker, Frederick, Md.
Memorials are suggested to Pulling For Veterans or LaHarpe VFW, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola.
