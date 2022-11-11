Veda Gillham

Veda Jane Gillham, 93, Moran, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at her home.
Veda was born April 7, 1929, in Portland, Ore., to Orville C. Nail and Henrietta (Harold) Nail.
Veda and Loral F. (Ben) Gillham were married May 22, 1946, in Wichita.
He preceded her in death, as did a granddaughter, Tami Brash.
Veda is survived by daughters, Chryll Ginn, Joyce (Chris) Andersen, Gloria (Ron) Gill; grandchildren, David Hatfield, Aubrey Brash, Donald Bartsma; and numerous other relatives and friends.
A graveside service followed by burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Fairview Cemetery, Mildred.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
