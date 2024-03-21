Vicki Scheimann

Vicki Rae Scheimann, age 72, passed away at her home in Iola, on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.
Vicki was born in Lebanon, Pa., on Oct. 24, 1951, to William and Katherine Neiswender.
Vicki was preceded in death by her husband; sister, Dawn Soullard; infant son, Ronald Truax Jr.; and granddaughter-in-law, Andrah Sheimann.
She is survived by siblings, Jean Thompson of Hillsgrove, Pa., and William Neiswender of Myerstown, Pa.; children, Brian Scheimann of Iola, Bonnie Salava Sr. of Burlington and grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service is being planned. Memorials may be made to Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF) and left in the care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Services, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, KS 66749.
