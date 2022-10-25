Vicky Page

Vicky Sue Page, 69, Iola, died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Allen County Regional Hospital, Iola.
Vicky was born Feb. 4, 1953, in Fort Scott, to Alfred M. Jones and Opal (Gillenwater) Brooks.
Vicky and Donnie Lee Page were married March 1, 1987, in Fort Scott.
He preceded her in death.
Vicky is survived by her daughters, Tammy (Robert Burton) Connolly, Chanute, and Mandy (Ernie Harbold) Connolly, Iola; sons, David Connolly, Iola, Justin Connolly, Iola, and Joseph Hilleand, Iola; a sister, Amelia Bower, Deerfield, Mo.; 10 grandchildren; and lots of nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, Iola.
Memorials are suggested to Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF), which may be left with the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
