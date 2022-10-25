 | Tue, Oct 25, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Vicky Page

Feb. 4, 1953 — Oct. 18, 2022

Obituaries

October 25, 2022 - 4:09 PM

Vicky Sue Page, 69, Iola, died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Allen County Regional Hospital, Iola.

Vicky was born Feb. 4, 1953, in Fort Scott, to Alfred M. Jones and Opal (Gillenwater) Brooks. 

Vicky and Donnie Lee Page were married March 1, 1987, in Fort Scott.

He preceded her in death.

Vicky is survived by her daughters, Tammy (Robert Burton) Connolly, Chanute, and Mandy (Ernie Harbold) Connolly, Iola; sons, David Connolly, Iola, Justin Connolly, Iola, and Joseph Hilleand, Iola; a sister, Amelia Bower, Deerfield, Mo.; 10 grandchildren; and lots of nieces and nephews. 

A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, Iola. 

Memorials are suggested to Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF), which may be left with the funeral home.

Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.

Advertisement

Related
May 5, 2015
July 30, 2013
July 9, 2013
June 13, 2011
Most Popular