Vivian Michael

Vivian Mae Michael, age 85, died Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City, Mo.
She was born on March 13, 1938, in Carthage, Missouri to Windol Owen and Emma Mary Butler, and was raised by her mother and Phil Butler.
She married Sterlin Michael on Aug. 16, 1956. He preceded her in death.
She also was preceded in death by a son, Wendoll Michael.
Survivors include children, Tim Michael of Iola, Daniel Michael of Iola, John Michael of Emporia, Theresia Lampe of Iola, and Mark Michael of Uniontown.
Memorial services are 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 6, in the Feuerborn Family Funeral Service chapel. Family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, at The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Services, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola.
Advertisement
Advertisement