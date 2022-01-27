Vona Parker

Vona Joy Parker, age 65, passed away Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Overland Park.
Vona was born July 20, 1956, to Kenneth and Pauline (Holstein) Ozbun in Wichita. Vona attended Haysville Campus High and graduated with the class of 1974. She earned her associate degree from Allen County Community College before receiving both her bachelor and master’s degrees from Emporia State University. Upon graduating, she started her career in Special Education working for the ANW Cooperative. In May 1979, Vona married Calvin Parker. Their union was blessed with two children.
Vona was deeply involved with her church and served as the church secretary at Faith Assembly of God in Humboldt. From her teaching profession, she gained many close friends over the years that she held dear to her heart. Vona took great pride in raising her two sons with Calvin.
Vona is preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Ozbun.
Vona is survived by her husband, Calvin Parker; sons, Brandon Parker of Boise, Idaho, and Brent Parker of Taichung, Taiwan; mother, Pauline Ozbun of Haysville; brothers, Michael Ozbun of Haysville and Kenneth Ozbun of Valley Center; and numerous other family members and friends.
Cremation has taken place. No services are planned at this time due to the pandemic.
Memorials are suggested to Faith Assembly of God Church-Building Fund and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola KS 66749.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
