Wanda Gleue

Wanda Lou (Regier) Gleue, 73, Le Roy, went to be with her Savior on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. She was born May 4, 1949 in Hutchinson, to Edward and Wilma Regier.
Wanda grew up in Buhler and graduated from Buhler High School. She attended Hutchinson Community College before finishing her degree at Emporia State University, where she graduated in 1971 with a degree in elementary education. After graduation, Wanda married her college sweetheart, Larry (of Le Roy), on Aug. 7, 1971, and they moved to New Mexico. They lived in Raton, New Mexico, where Wanda taught elementary school, until they moved back to Kansas in 1975.
Wanda taught for a few years upon returning to Kansas until she decided to stay home and raise her three children. She returned to teaching in 1993 at Burlington Middle School, and taught there until she retired in 2013 so that she could focus on spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren.
Wanda was known for her generous and kindhearted spirit. Her passion for helping others was evident in the way she developed her students and openly volunteered with school foundations, church activities and community events. Her favorite time of the year was getting together with her family during the July 4 holiday. She especially enjoyed the family games, laughter, and stories that were shared late into the night.
She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Aliceville, Kansas, Lutheran Women’s Missionary League (LWML), and the Le Roy PRIDE Homecoming Committee.
Wanda was preceded in death by her brother, Les, nephew Rob and her parents. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Larry Gleue; daughters, Jatrice Wyatt and Jalayne (Rick) Nelson and son, Jad (Erin) Gleue; grandsons, Evan Wyatt, Alston Nelson and Gavin Gleue; granddaughters, Savanna Wyatt, Finley Nelson and Rylyn Gleue; step-sisters, Lola (Milford) Lohrentz, and Ruth (Gerald) Roulet; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at St. John Lutheran Church in Aliceville. Burial service will be at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery. A reception will immediately follow at Le Roy Community Building, 713 California St., Le Roy.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Johnson Cancer Research Foundation, The Lutheran Hour or St. John’s Lutheran Church and may be left at the funeral home in memory of Wanda. Wanda will be remembered for her deep love for her family, her kindness and her witty sense of humor.
