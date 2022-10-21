Wauneta Seibert

Iolan Wauneta B. Seibert, age 99 years and 363 days, died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Greystone, in Iola. Wauneta was born Oct. 21, 1922, in Byron, Wash., to Dale Smith and Amanda (Dunnington) Smith.
Wauneta served her country from Dec. 7, 1941, to Sept. 2, 1945, in the U.S. Navy, Naval Intelligence, during World War II. The Naval Intelligence team with which she served successfully broke several codes during the war, including a Japanese code.
Wauneta and John Seibert were married Dec. 21, 1946, in Seattle. He preceded her in death.
Wauneta is survived by daughter, Kathleen (David) Haar, Maineville, Ohio; son, Charles (LeAnn) Seibert, Iola; five grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
A visitation to honor Wauneta’s life will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow in Highland Cemetery, Iola.
Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association, which may be left with the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement