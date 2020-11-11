Elzie “Wayne” Hamilton, 71, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at his home in Moran.
Wayne was born on Dec. 4, 1948, in Ulvade, Texas, to Boswell and Lula (Massingill) Hamilton.
On Oct. 12, 1996, Wayne married Carol Hamilton in Cleburne, Texas.
Wayne is preceded in death by his parents, Boswell and Lula (Massingill) Hamilton; sisters, Delores Hotz and Shirley Luce; and brother, Harold Hamilton.
Wayne is survived by wife, Carol; brother, Bobby Hamilton; sister, Dorothy “Goldie” Perkins of Texas; daughters, Irene Montez and family of Granbury, Texas, Melissa Fewins and family of Elsmore, Brenda Olsen and family of Clifton, Texas, Carrie Newton and family of Whitewright, Texas, Stephanie Hamilton and family of Whitewright, Texas; and David Hamilton of Colorado.
Cremation has taken place. The family will hold a celebration of life service at a later date in Texas. Memorials in honor of Wayne are suggested to the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.