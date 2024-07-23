Wes Stephens

Wesley “Wes” William Stephens passed away Friday, July 19, 2024, in his home.
Wes was born March 4, 1939, to George and Roberta Stephens. He married Wanda Ellington on Oct. 26, 1958. They had two sons, Rick and George, and a daughter, Trena.
Growing up, Wes attended a little country school called Independence before moving to Moran Elementary in the fifth grade. He graduated from Marmaton Valley in 1956 then attended electronic school in Wichita for a year. Toward the end of that year, Wes moved home to help on the farm that his folks purchased in 1948, after his father was diagnosed with cancer. His parents farmed, and Wes continued the tradition until his retirement in 2024.
Anyone who knew Wes, knew his favorite place to be was outside, unless “Gunsmoke” was on TV. He could nearly always be found fishing, outside with his hunting dogs, or outside on the farm. Checking cattle daily and combining were his favorite tasks. On rainy days, though, he especially loved a good card game, even if he couldn’t help but smile during a hand or two of B.S. In his later years, he truly enjoyed his grandkids, and then all of his great-grandkids.
He was a member of the Masonic Bourbon Lodge No. 268 since June 1, 1960.
Wesley was preceded in death by his parents, George and Roberta; sister, Jean Beaman; brother-in-law, Chuck Beaman; daughter-in-law, Lori Stephens; one niece; and one nephew.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Wanda Stephens; children, Rick (Lori) Stephens, George Stephens, and Trena (Galen) Bigelow; grandchildren, Conor (Ara) Stephens, Riley (Clint) Weldin, Todd Stephens, Cody Stephens, Ryan (Emily) Stephens, Karlie Stephens, Kayla (Matthias) Simmons, Kristina Bigelow, and Bo Bigelow; and great-grandchildren, Eldon Stephens, Poppy and Bridget Stephens, Cael and Elyse Weldin, Tanner and Duke Simmons, and Jovie Bigelow.
A Celebration of Life service is planned for 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 30, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. Inurnment will follow at a later date. The family will meet friends the night prior, from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, July 29, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Condolences for the family can be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement
Advertisement