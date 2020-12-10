William Campbell

William E. (Bill) Campbell, age 87, of Iola, died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at his home. Bill was born Nov. 11, 1933, in Bethel, to Everett Campbell and Dora (Bailes) Campbell.
Bill and Gayle Scovill were married Sept. 4, 1966, in Nowata, Oklahoma. Bill and Gayle were married 54 years and had two sons.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Dora Lee Ingram.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Gayle, of the home; two sons, Thomas Campbell and wife, Julianna, College Station, Texas, and Terry Campbell, Iola; one sister, Evelyn Calderwood, Wichita; two aunts, Alice Conn, Lee’s Summit, Missouri, Betty Campbell, Emporia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will take place from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18, followed by a funeral service at 1:30 p.m. in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. Burial with military honors will follow in the Colony Cemetery, Colony.
Memorials are suggested to the donor’s choice, and may be left with Feuerborn Funeral Service.