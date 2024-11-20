Gayle Campbell

Gayle LaRee (Scovill) Campbell, age 77, passed away at Moran Manor in Moran, Kan., on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024.
Gayle was born Dec. 29, 1946, to Herschel and Dorothy (Pemberton) Scovill. She graduated from Iola High School. On Sept. 4, 1966, Gayle married William “Bill” Campbell.
Gayle was preceded in death by her husband and an infant sister, Rita Fern Scovill.
She is survived by two sons, Thomas “Tom” (Juliana) Campbell of College Station, Texas and Terry Campbell of Iola; and siblings, Charles (Betty) Scovill, Lila Baker, Bob (Mary) Scovill, and John (Cindy) Scovill.
Funeral services will be Friday, Nov. 22, at 10:30 a.m., at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. Burial will immediately follow at Colony Cemetery. Family will greet friends the evening prior to the service, Thursday, Nov. 21, from 5 to 7 p.m., at The Venue in Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and can be left with the funeral home.
