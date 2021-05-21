William Ruby

William Fred (Will or Willy) Ruby, age 59, of LaHarpe, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Medical Lodge of Fort Scott. William was born Feb 1, 1962, in Iola, to Samuel Ruby, Sr. and Lois (Sherwood) Ruby.
A visitation is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral service. Burial with military honors will follow in the Geneva Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the LaHarpe VFW, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.