William Stahl

William Joseph Stahl, 80, passed away Oct. 11, 2024, in Hollister, Mo.
He was born Feb. 20, 1944.
William graduated from Westphalia High School in 1962 and attended Iola Junior Community College. He held positions with the Kansas Department of Transportation, Sante Fe Railroad, Wolf Creek Nuclear Generating Station and CertainTeed.
Survivors include his wife, Anita; daughters, Lisa (Wes) Sherwood and Michelle (Mike) Lash, and son, Justin (Eugenia) Stahl. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kathryn and Frank and his first wife, Mikell.
A Celebration of Life service is at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, at Northcott Church, 12425 SW Barton Rd., Colony.
